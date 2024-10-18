Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $825.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities researchers at UBS Group from $750.00 to $825.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NFLX. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $659.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $750.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $545.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $680.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $718.97.

Netflix Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of NFLX opened at $733.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $316.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.90, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $693.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $653.62. Netflix has a twelve month low of $392.26 and a twelve month high of $736.00.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie J. Kilgore sold 383 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $730.00, for a total transaction of $279,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,741,260. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,167 shares of company stock worth $150,492,460 over the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 80.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 380.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 48 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 642.9% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 52 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

