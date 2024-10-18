Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Lifted to Outperform at Royal Bank of Canada

Nestlé (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on NSRGY. UBS Group lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NSRGY opened at $98.82 on Friday. Nestlé has a 52-week low of $96.36 and a 52-week high of $117.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $101.82 and its 200-day moving average is $103.06.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nestlé by 3.7% during the first quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 783,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,255,000 after acquiring an additional 27,888 shares during the period. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH now owns 23,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nestlé by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in Nestlé by 3.6% in the first quarter. Mcintyre Freedman & Flynn Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hendley & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Nestlé by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 44,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,738,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone North America; Zone Europe; Zone Asia, Oceania, and Africa; Zone Latin America; Zone Greater China; Nespresso; and Nestlé Health Science segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Vittel, Buxton, Erikli, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Smarties, Aero, Nestlé Les Recettes de l'Atelier, Milkybar, Baci Perugina, Quality Street, and Fitness brands.

