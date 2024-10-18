Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA) Trading Up 5.7% – Still a Buy?

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.37 and last traded at C$0.37. 128,310 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 19% from the average session volume of 108,276 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.35.

Neptune Digital Assets Stock Up 8.6 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.29. The company has a market cap of C$48.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a current ratio of 70.04.

Neptune Digital Assets (CVE:NDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. Neptune Digital Assets had a negative net margin of 12.88% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of C$0.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$0.55 million. Equities analysts predict that Neptune Digital Assets Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Neptune Digital Assets Company Profile

Neptune Digital Assets Corp. builds, owns, and operates digital currency infrastructure assets in Canada. The company stakes and lends various digital currencies. It also engages in the Bitcoin mining, node operations, cryptocurrency staking, and decentralized finance (DeFi) tokens, as well as invests in liquidity mining pools.

