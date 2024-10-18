Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Now Covered by LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

Equities research analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price target on the electronics maker’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s price target indicates a potential upside of 111.54% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Neonode stock opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.67 million, a P/E ratio of -10.83 and a beta of 1.89. Neonode has a one year low of $1.02 and a one year high of $15.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.02.

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.42 million for the quarter. Neonode had a negative net margin of 247.41% and a negative return on equity of 64.05%.

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, and gesture sensing in the United States, Japan, South Korea, Germany, Switzerland, France, Sweden, China, and internationally. It also offers software solutions for machine perception to detect and track persons and objects in video streams from cameras and other types of imagers.

