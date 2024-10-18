Naviter Wealth LLC Sells 269 Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:FAUG – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC owned 0.09% of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAUG. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 814.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 759,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,561,000 after purchasing an additional 676,325 shares during the period. McCarthy & Cox acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,547,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 72.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 379,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,371,000 after buying an additional 159,342 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,253.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 138,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 128,625 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 394,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 111,156 shares during the last quarter.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $644.70 million, a P/E ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 0.65.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (FAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FAUG was launched on Nov 6, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

