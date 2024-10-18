Naviter Wealth LLC Reduces Stake in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT)

Naviter Wealth LLC reduced its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Free Report) by 13.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,850 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.06% of AG Mortgage Investment Trust worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 559,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,715,000 after buying an additional 143,799 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $1,110,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 105.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 163,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 84,037 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the 1st quarter worth $704,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 91,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 22,143 shares during the last quarter. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust stock opened at $7.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.82 and a 52 week high of $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $222.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.05.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust ( NYSE:MITT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). AG Mortgage Investment Trust had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $99.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.08%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.68%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MITT shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities lifted their target price on AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded AG Mortgage Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.00.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc operates as a residential mortgage real estate investment trust in the United States. Its investment portfolio includes residential investments, including non-agency loans, agency-eligible loans, re-and non-performing loans, and non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as commercial loans and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

