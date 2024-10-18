Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 4,604 FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN)

Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:FJAN – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter worth $35,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 478.2% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 3,462 shares during the last quarter. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $178,000. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $257,000.

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of FJAN opened at $44.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $790.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.23.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (FJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJAN was launched on Jan 15, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

