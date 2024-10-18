Naviter Wealth LLC Buys New Shares in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,061,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,149,124,000 after acquiring an additional 315,280 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in CrowdStrike by 3.0% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,049,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $785,425,000 after purchasing an additional 60,607 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,817,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,471,000 after purchasing an additional 77,100 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,828,000 after buying an additional 564,662 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in CrowdStrike by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,112,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,212,000 after buying an additional 9,564 shares in the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.44.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total value of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 179,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,563,660. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 103,212 shares of company stock valued at $30,529,413. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $310.34 on Friday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.17 and a 1 year high of $398.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 585.55, a PEG ratio of 19.94 and a beta of 1.10.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

