Naviter Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Woodside Energy Group by 54.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 44,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 25.1% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in Woodside Energy Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 24,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 0.4% in the second quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 258,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered Woodside Energy Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Woodside Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Woodside Energy Group stock opened at $16.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.12. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $15.32 and a 12 month high of $23.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This is a boost from Woodside Energy Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.60.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

