NatWest Group plc Raises Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

NatWest Group plc raised its stake in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. KLA accounts for approximately 3.8% of NatWest Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in KLA were worth $12,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter worth $379,678,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 25.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,032,017 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $720,936,000 after acquiring an additional 211,227 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of KLA by 2,205.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 201,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $166,215,000 after purchasing an additional 192,849 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in KLA by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 309,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $214,667,000 after purchasing an additional 178,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in KLA by 56.2% during the 1st quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 302,782 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,514,000 after purchasing an additional 108,900 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $670.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. KLA Co. has a one year low of $452.01 and a one year high of $896.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $772.14 and a 200 day moving average of $764.07.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The semiconductor company reported $6.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.15 by $0.45. KLA had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 103.50%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 29.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 825 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $649.84, for a total transaction of $536,118.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $2,749,473.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 2,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.17, for a total transaction of $1,702,815.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,063,876.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,873 shares of company stock valued at $14,532,193. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Citigroup dropped their price target on KLA from $960.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $925.00 price objective on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Argus upped their target price on KLA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of KLA from $800.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.57.

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

