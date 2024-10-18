NatWest Group plc Acquires 41,221 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

NatWest Group plc boosted its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 375.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,221 shares during the period. Cintas makes up 3.2% of NatWest Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. NatWest Group plc’s holdings in Cintas were worth $10,745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Cintas by 0.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 780,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $546,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,471 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 638,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,402,000 after buying an additional 37,727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3,302.1% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 501,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,194,000 after buying an additional 486,500 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cintas by 21.1% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 387,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $271,323,000 after acquiring an additional 67,440 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cintas by 123.1% during the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 366,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $256,326,000 after acquiring an additional 201,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CTAS opened at $213.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $123.65 and a 1 year high of $215.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $188.54.

Cintas Cuts Dividend

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 25th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 39.56%. Cintas’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.77%.

Cintas announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Cintas from $219.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Cintas from $184.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cintas from $181.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cintas from $730.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Cintas from $212.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 4,400 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.43, for a total value of $842,292.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,083,425.44. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 15.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

