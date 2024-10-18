National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded National Health Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. Truist Financial increased their price target on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Health Investors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE NHI opened at $76.54 on Tuesday. National Health Investors has a 12 month low of $48.51 and a 12 month high of $86.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.48. The company has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 10.27, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 39.11%. The business had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that National Health Investors will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,830,000 after purchasing an additional 62,865 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $547,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 407,855 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,626,000 after purchasing an additional 36,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of National Health Investors by 733.8% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,379,000 after purchasing an additional 47,333 shares during the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

