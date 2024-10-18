National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Reaches New 12-Month High – Here’s What Happened

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $61.88 and last traded at $61.83, with a volume of 17498 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on NFG shares. StockNews.com raised National Fuel Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of National Fuel Gas from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of National Fuel Gas from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.62.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm had revenue of $417.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. National Fuel Gas’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.87%.

Insider Activity at National Fuel Gas

In other National Fuel Gas news, General Counsel Michael W. Reville sold 1,700 shares of National Fuel Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $103,309.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,496.31. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Fuel Gas

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFG. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in National Fuel Gas in the first quarter worth $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in National Fuel Gas during the first quarter worth $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in National Fuel Gas by 38.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 696 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of National Fuel Gas in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.