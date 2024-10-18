National Bankshares Raises BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target to C$93.00

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$89.00 to C$93.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.36% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DOO. Citigroup cut their price objective on BRP from C$110.00 to C$101.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on BRP from C$105.00 to C$96.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Desjardins downgraded shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on BRP from C$115.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$95.46.

BRP Price Performance

Shares of BRP stock traded up C$1.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$80.62. 58,839 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 208,194. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$87.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$90.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 545.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 2.28. BRP has a 1 year low of C$77.23 and a 1 year high of C$105.27.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.30 by C$0.31. BRP had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company had revenue of C$1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.85 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.890971 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

