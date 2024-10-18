Nano (XNO) Price Hits $0.87

Nano (XNO) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 18th. Nano has a market capitalization of $115.26 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nano has traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.87 or 0.00001257 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $68,826.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $364.98 or 0.00530296 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00008903 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.77 or 0.00105723 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $159.68 or 0.00232004 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00028063 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.99 or 0.00027597 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $51.59 or 0.00074954 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Nano Coin Profile

XNO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

