Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 297,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 385,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.08.
Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.
Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.
