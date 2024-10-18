Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Trading Up 2.5% – Should You Buy?

Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) was up 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 297,633 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 385,265 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

Mullen Automotive Stock Up 14.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $216.08.

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($791.00) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Mullen Automotive stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mullen Automotive, Inc. ( NASDAQ:MULN Free Report ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 41,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.63% of Mullen Automotive at the end of the most recent reporting period. 11.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mullen Automotive, Inc, an electric vehicle company, manufactures, sells, and distributes electric vehicles. Its products include passenger electric vehicles and commercial vehicles; and provides solid-state polymer battery technology. The company is headquartered in Brea, California.

