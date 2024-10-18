Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Price Target Raised to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on MS. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.56.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE MS opened at $119.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $194.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.86 and a 200 day moving average of $99.10. Morgan Stanley has a 1 year low of $69.42 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $15.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.32 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.925 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.40%.

Insider Activity at Morgan Stanley

In related news, insider Mandell Crawley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total transaction of $368,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,549,326. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Morgan Stanley

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,147.6% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

