Morgan Stanley Boosts Fiserv (NYSE:FI) Price Target to $220.00

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $177.00 to $220.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on FI. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $183.00 target price on shares of Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Fiserv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $184.38.

Fiserv Stock Down 1.0 %

FI opened at $195.73 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.93. Fiserv has a 12 month low of $109.11 and a 12 month high of $198.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.90.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.81 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 16.41%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Fiserv will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total transaction of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 163,699 shares in the company, valued at $27,005,424.03. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John Gibbons sold 18,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.21, for a total transaction of $3,177,486.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,764,211.83. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $3,959,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,005,424.03. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 187,890 shares of company stock worth $32,855,417. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FI. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Fiserv by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,251,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $519,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306,901 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Fiserv by 7.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,840,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,011,031,000 after buying an additional 1,303,078 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S bought a new position in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $172,993,000. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,031,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Fiserv by 1,642.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 500,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,556,000 after acquiring an additional 471,531 shares in the last quarter. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

