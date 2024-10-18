Moonbeam (GLMR) Price Reaches $0.16 on Major Exchanges

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Moonbeam has traded up 0.9% against the US dollar. Moonbeam has a market capitalization of $149.32 million and approximately $4.21 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000240 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Moonbeam alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.49 or 0.00040423 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00007041 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00011645 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00006353 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000089 BTC.

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,141,775,380 coins and its circulating supply is 913,783,672 coins. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Moonbeam is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Buying and Selling Moonbeam

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Moonbeam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Moonbeam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.