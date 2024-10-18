Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) Research Coverage Started at Stephens

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating and a $31.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock.

Monro Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of MNRO opened at $28.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $842.87 million, a PE ratio of 23.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.11. Monro has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $33.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $293.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.70 million. Monro had a return on equity of 5.90% and a net margin of 2.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Monro will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Monro Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 27th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th. Monro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.92%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,335,544 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 62,148 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 3,587.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,139,183 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,292 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 24.1% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,008,786 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,817,000 after acquiring an additional 195,955 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 1.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 526,185 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,596,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monro by 78.9% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 254,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,082,000 after acquiring an additional 112,400 shares in the last quarter.

Monro Company Profile

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services, automotive undercar repair services, and routine maintenance services primarily to passenger cars, light trucks, and vans. The company also provides other products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Articles

