Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) Stock Holdings Cut by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 81,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 601 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.6% in the third quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 9,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.6% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 14.0% during the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Investment Counsel grew its position in Mondelez International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $71.12 on Friday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.66 and a 1 year high of $77.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.49 and a 200-day moving average of $69.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.54.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.88.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

