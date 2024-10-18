Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.69 and traded as high as $194.50. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $194.50, with a volume of 199 shares.

Monarch Cement Stock Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $717.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.96.

Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 19.54%.

Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement

Monarch Cement Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Monarch Cement’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.45%.

The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

