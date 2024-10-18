Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $186.69 and traded as high as $194.50. Monarch Cement shares last traded at $194.50, with a volume of 199 shares.
Monarch Cement Stock Up 0.3 %
The firm has a market cap of $717.71 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $188.96.
Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The construction company reported $3.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $72.36 million during the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 25.25% and a return on equity of 19.54%.
Monarch Cement Dividend Announcement
Monarch Cement Company Profile
The Monarch Cement Company engages in the manufacture and sale of portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
