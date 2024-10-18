Mizuho Increases Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Price Target to $30.00

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on PLTR. Northland Capmk raised shares of Palantir Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.86.

NYSE PLTR opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a market cap of $93.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 350.00 and a beta of 2.72. Palantir Technologies has a 1 year low of $14.48 and a 1 year high of $44.39.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $678.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.23 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 16.32%. Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,744,089.27. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.35, for a total value of $1,617,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 752,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,352,627.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lauren Elaina Friedman Stat sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $80,611.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,744,089.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,747,176 shares of company stock worth $646,951,347 in the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 110.7% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

