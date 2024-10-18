Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC Has $3.47 Million Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for approximately 1.6% of Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 27.6% during the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 27,155 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 37,127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $14,242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 18,628 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the period. Swedbank AB grew its position in Home Depot by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 909,530 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,542,000 after acquiring an additional 132,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leeward Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,001,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HD shares. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Home Depot from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $377.00 to $363.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Daiwa America raised Home Depot to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.69.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.7 %

Home Depot stock opened at $415.75 on Friday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $274.26 and a 12 month high of $421.56. The company has a market capitalization of $412.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $383.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.74.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $43.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.57 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 681.27%. Home Depot’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 29th were issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

Home Depot Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

