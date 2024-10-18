Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CFO Sells $145,972.49 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $145,972.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,108.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %
Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.93.
Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.
Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile
Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.
