Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CFO Sells $145,972.49 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $145,972.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,108.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYSGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 532,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 257,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,074 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $145,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

