Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS) CFO Sells $145,972.49 in Stock

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) CFO Adam Scott Levy sold 10,757 shares of Mineralys Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $145,972.49. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,214,108.78. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Mineralys Therapeutics Stock Down 0.4 %

Mineralys Therapeutics stock opened at $13.88 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.05 and a 200-day moving average of $12.44. Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $16.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $689.13 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.93.

Get Mineralys Therapeutics alerts:

Mineralys Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.10). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MLYS. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Mineralys Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 532,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,230,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 257,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74,074 shares in the last quarter. Lion Point Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics by 31.7% in the second quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 79,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $145,000. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Mineralys Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Get Our Latest Report on MLYS

Mineralys Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mineralys Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops therapies for the treatment of hypertension and chronic kidney diseases. It clinical-stage product candidate is lorundrostat, a proprietary, orally administered, highly selective aldosterone synthase inhibitor for the treatment of cardiorenal conditions affected by abnormally elevated aldosterone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineralys Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.