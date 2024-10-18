Michael Garnreiter Sells 1,000 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Free Report) Director Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.98, for a total transaction of $437,980.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,500,916.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Michael Garnreiter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 16th, Michael Garnreiter sold 1,000 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.99, for a total transaction of $380,990.00.

Axon Enterprise Price Performance

Axon Enterprise stock opened at $434.48 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $387.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a current ratio of 2.88. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.29 and a 1 year high of $440.89. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.18. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.34% and a net margin of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $504.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AXON shares. Bank of America began coverage on Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Axon Enterprise from $370.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Axon Enterprise from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axon Enterprise

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Axon Enterprise by 987.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 87 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Axon Enterprise by 1,875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in Axon Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in Axon Enterprise by 49.0% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

See Also

