MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) Releases Q3 2024 Earnings Guidance

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.290-1.290 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $161.5 million-$161.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $185.3 million. MGP Ingredients also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.550-5.650 EPS.

MGP Ingredients Stock Up 1.4 %

MGPI stock opened at $81.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.44, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. MGP Ingredients has a 1-year low of $68.86 and a 1-year high of $102.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.31.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.17. MGP Ingredients had a return on equity of 14.98% and a net margin of 12.18%. The business had revenue of $190.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGP Ingredients will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is 11.09%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MGPI. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of MGP Ingredients in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered MGP Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com upgraded MGP Ingredients from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on MGP Ingredients from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.50.

Get Our Latest Report on MGP Ingredients

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other MGP Ingredients news, Director Karen Seaberg sold 12,092 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.65, for a total value of $1,096,139.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,944,232.30. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.20% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and supply of distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.