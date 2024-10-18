MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.57.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MGM. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Macquarie reduced their target price on MGM Resorts International from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded MGM Resorts International to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International Stock Performance

MGM Resorts International stock opened at $40.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.11 and its 200-day moving average is $40.59. MGM Resorts International has a 12 month low of $33.44 and a 12 month high of $48.24.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 26.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,738,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William Hornbuckle acquired 58,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,987.76. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 121,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total value of $4,443,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,738,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,716,912.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 216,400 shares of company stock worth $7,312,197 in the last three months. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MGM Resorts International during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Resorts International by 61.0% during the third quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 1,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 68.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Free Report

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.