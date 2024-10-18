MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 10.3% from the September 15th total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 49,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 192,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC raised its holdings in MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 5.5% during the second quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 91,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 4,759 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of MFS High Yield Municipal Trust by 137.5% during the second quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 22,754 shares in the last quarter. 32.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMU remained flat at $3.62 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 28,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,640. MFS High Yield Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $2.78 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.45.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

About MFS High Yield Municipal Trust

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0145 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th.

MFS High Yield Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

