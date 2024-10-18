MetisDAO (METIS) Price Reaches $42.78 on Top Exchanges

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One MetisDAO token can currently be purchased for $42.78 or 0.00063465 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $261.02 million and $24.09 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 35.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00007692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67,376.82 or 0.99950734 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.03 or 0.00013400 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00006817 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006446 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000035 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

METIS is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,101,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 6,101,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 43.76524766 USD and is up 0.03 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $35,420,490.87 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MetisDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.