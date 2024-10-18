Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.27. The stock had a trading volume of 245,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,598. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.10. Merit Medical Systems has a fifty-two week low of $63.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merit Medical Systems will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 2,666.7% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

