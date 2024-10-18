Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Stake Boosted by nVerses Capital LLC

nVerses Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) by 35.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 142.3% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 831 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on MMSI. StockNews.com raised Merit Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $110.00 price target (up from $100.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Merit Medical Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.82.

Merit Medical Systems Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $95.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 54.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.13 and a 1 year high of $101.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.10.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $338.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.94 million. Analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

