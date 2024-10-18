Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Stock Holdings Lessened by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,602 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $14,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.7% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 77,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,837,000 after buying an additional 4,182 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 6.2% in the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 28,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,197,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% in the third quarter. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 21.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 23,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.9% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 30,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $143.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.62.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $277.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.14 and a fifty-two week high of $134.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $16.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 40.69%. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.06) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 342.22%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

