MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Trading Up 0.4% – Should You Buy?

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2,052.78 and last traded at $2,042.22. Approximately 38,471 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 350,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2,033.62.

MELI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Dbs Bank raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,250.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,175.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Friday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,800.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,283.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.27 billion, a PE ratio of 92.04, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2,030.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,758.33.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $10.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.53 by $1.95. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 37.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MELI. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 182,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,636,000 after buying an additional 3,577 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in MercadoLibre by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

