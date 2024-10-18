MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.88 and last traded at C$18.88, with a volume of 14040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.68.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of MCAN Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$17.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of C$713.02 million, a PE ratio of 8.50 and a beta of 0.85.

MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 61.99% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current year.

MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.

MCAN Mortgage Company Profile

MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.

