MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

MCAN Mortgage Co. (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$18.88 and last traded at C$18.88, with a volume of 14040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$18.68.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$19.00 price target on shares of MCAN Mortgage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.
MCAN Mortgage Stock Performance
MCAN Mortgage (TSE:MKP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.52 EPS for the quarter. MCAN Mortgage had a net margin of 61.99% and a return on equity of 14.76%. Equities research analysts forecast that MCAN Mortgage Co. will post 2.5108359 EPS for the current year.
MCAN Mortgage Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. MCAN Mortgage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.91%.
MCAN Mortgage Company Profile
MCAN Mortgage Corporation operates as a loan and mortgage investment corporation in Canada. The company engages in the real estate lending and investing activities, including residential mortgage, residential construction, non-residential construction, and commercial loans, as well as portfolio of real estate investments trusts and private investment activities.
