Maxim Power (TSE:MXG) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Maxim Power Corp. (TSE:MXG) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$3.87 and traded as high as C$3.88. Maxim Power shares last traded at C$3.84, with a volume of 3,400 shares trading hands.

Maxim Power Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$194.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of -4.32 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.05, a current ratio of 4.44 and a quick ratio of 4.35. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$4.08.

Maxim Power (TSE:MXG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$17.01 million for the quarter. Maxim Power had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 28.02%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Maxim Power Corp. will post 0.0712303 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Maxim Power Company Profile

Maxim Power Corp., an independent power producer, acquires or develops, owns, and operates power and power related projects in Alberta, Canada. It operates Milner power plant, a 300 MW combined cycle gas-fired power plant located in Grande Cache, Alberta. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

