Maverick Protocol Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges (MAV)

Maverick Protocol (MAV) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Maverick Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000261 BTC on popular exchanges. Maverick Protocol has a total market capitalization of $76.53 million and $4.70 million worth of Maverick Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Maverick Protocol has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Maverick Protocol Token Profile

Maverick Protocol launched on June 28th, 2022. Maverick Protocol’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,057,744 tokens. Maverick Protocol’s official website is www.mav.xyz. The official message board for Maverick Protocol is medium.com/maverick-protocol. Maverick Protocol’s official Twitter account is @mavprotocol.

Buying and Selling Maverick Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Maverick Protocol (MAV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Maverick Protocol has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 429,057,744.01116383 in circulation. The last known price of Maverick Protocol is 0.1744335 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $4,525,648.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.mav.xyz/.”

