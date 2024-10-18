Mastercard (NYSE:MA) PT Raised to $575.00

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $545.00 to $575.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 11.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MA. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $480.00 to $509.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. BNP Paribas lowered Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair raised Mastercard to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Mastercard from $540.00 to $525.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Mastercard from $528.00 to $538.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.64.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE:MA opened at $513.91 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $485.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $463.95. The stock has a market cap of $477.74 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $359.77 and a fifty-two week high of $517.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.08. Mastercard had a return on equity of 179.78% and a net margin of 46.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. Analysts expect that Mastercard will post 14.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,033,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 13,439 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.00, for a total value of $6,114,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,304 shares in the company, valued at $12,423,320. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 119,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.46, for a total transaction of $55,746,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,033,308 shares in the company, valued at $43,113,923,465.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 340,809 shares of company stock worth $159,610,703 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $27,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

