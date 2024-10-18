Mask Network Price Down 2.3% This Week (MASK)

Mask Network (MASK) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on October 18th. Over the last seven days, Mask Network has traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. Mask Network has a total market cap of $227.04 million and approximately $17.31 million worth of Mask Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Mask Network token can now be purchased for about $2.27 or 0.00003354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000073 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $169.91 or 0.00250975 BTC.

Mask Network Token Profile

Mask Network’s genesis date was February 21st, 2021. Mask Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Mask Network’s official message board is news.mask.io. The official website for Mask Network is www.mask.io. The Reddit community for Mask Network is https://reddit.com/r/masknetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mask Network’s official Twitter account is @realmasknetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Mask Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network (MASK) is a decentralized app (dApp) bridging web 2.0 and web 3.0. It integrates with social media, enabling seamless access to DeFi, secure file sharing, encrypted messaging, and NFT creation. Created by developers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mask Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mask Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mask Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

