Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $170.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.43 million. Martin Midstream Partners had a net margin of 0.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS.

Martin Midstream Partners Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ MMLP opened at $3.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.22 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.12. Martin Midstream Partners has a 12-month low of $2.04 and a 12-month high of $4.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a 200 day moving average of $3.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Martin Midstream Partners Company Profile

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

