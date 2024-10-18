Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (MMLP) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 7th

Martin Midstream Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:MMLP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.005 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th.

Martin Midstream Partners has decreased its dividend by an average of 47.1% per year over the last three years. Martin Midstream Partners has a dividend payout ratio of 12.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Martin Midstream Partners to earn $0.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.5%.

Shares of MMLP stock opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.22 million, a PE ratio of 44.22 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.33. Martin Midstream Partners has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $4.13.

Martin Midstream Partners ( NASDAQ:MMLP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.05). Martin Midstream Partners had a negative return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 0.90%. The business had revenue of $170.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Martin Midstream Partners will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Martin Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Martin Midstream Partners L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides terminalling, processing, storage, and packaging services for petroleum products and by-products primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Specialty Products.

