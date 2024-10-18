Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Stock Price Up 9.8% – Time to Buy?

Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 9.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 341 ($4.45) and last traded at GBX 339.15 ($4.43). Approximately 292,797 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 649,671 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 309 ($4.03).

MSLH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.48) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.83) price objective on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.19. The firm has a market cap of £898.32 million, a P/E ratio of 4,456.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 331.59 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 315.13.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 24th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10,000.00%.

In related news, insider Matt Pullen acquired 14,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 349 ($4.56) per share, for a total transaction of £50,011.70 ($65,306.48). 2.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marshalls plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells landscape, building, and roofing products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers paving products, such as flag paving, natural stone paving, block paving, permeable paving, tactile paving, accessories, steps, rail products, marker blocks, setts and cobbles, and pedestals; kerbs; and combined kerb and drainage systems, linear drainage systems, below ground drainage, offsite solutions, civils and drainage water management, specialist precast, and precast solutions.

