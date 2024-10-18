Marshall Financial Group LLC Takes $1.57 Million Position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE)

Marshall Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 23,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JIRE. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 271,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,895,000 after purchasing an additional 11,131 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. MN Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after buying an additional 383 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $64.39 on Friday. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $52.10 and a 12-month high of $67.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.84.

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

