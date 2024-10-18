Marshall Financial Group LLC Sells 420 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VB. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

VB stock opened at $242.10 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $242.93. The firm has a market cap of $59.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $231.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $224.67.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.