Marshall Financial Group LLC Lowers Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,261 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 309,561 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 116,020 shares during the last quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 613.4% in the first quarter. Chapin Davis Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 155,558 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,524,000 after purchasing an additional 21,132 shares during the last quarter. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the third quarter worth $2,394,000. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sycomore Asset Management now owns 137,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $21,722,000 after buying an additional 30,677 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $156.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.13. The company has a market capitalization of $252.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 229.78, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.70.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AMD shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $235.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $162.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

