Marshall Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,272 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,280,716 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $727,688,000 after purchasing an additional 163,373 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in Gentex by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,706,411 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,095,000 after buying an additional 230,873 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 41.2% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,677,655 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $168,957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363,898 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gentex by 3.0% during the second quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,343,880 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $146,432,000 after acquiring an additional 126,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its position in shares of Gentex by 1.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,259,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $143,599,000 after acquiring an additional 43,457 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex Price Performance

NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex Co. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $37.58.

Gentex Announces Dividend

Gentex ( NASDAQ:GNTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $572.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.28 million. Gentex had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 17.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gentex Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 9th. Gentex’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Corp Gentex bought 3,152,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $15,762,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,463,808 shares in the company, valued at $32,319,040. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GNTX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Gentex in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Gentex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.13.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Gentex

About Gentex

(Free Report)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, Republic of Korea, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.