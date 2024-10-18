Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $960,000 Stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 600.0% during the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 42 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 66.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 60 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

SNPS stock opened at $504.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $512.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $548.41. The company has a market cap of $77.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $448.91 and a twelve month high of $629.38.

Synopsys ( NASDAQ:SNPS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.15. Synopsys had a return on equity of 22.09% and a net margin of 24.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SNPS. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $687.00 price target on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Synopsys from $675.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $640.00 target price on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.00.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

