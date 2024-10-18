Marshall Financial Group LLC Has $1.19 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,077,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,974 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,216,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $496,645,000 after acquiring an additional 10,928 shares during the period. PineStone Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 53.3% during the second quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 272,973 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $111,447,000 after acquiring an additional 94,952 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 3.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 264,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $120,178,000 after acquiring an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1.4% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 250,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $472.47 on Friday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $438.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.83. The company has a market capitalization of $17.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

FactSet Research Systems Dividend Announcement

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 19th. The business services provider reported $3.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 34.77% and a net margin of 24.38%. The company had revenue of $562.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.2 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FDS. Redburn Atlantic lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $420.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $455.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $470.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $435.00 to $503.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $464.00 to $503.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $443.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDS

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total transaction of $6,364,204.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director James J. Mcgonigle sold 5,410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.83, for a total transaction of $2,471,450.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,413,432.89. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher R. Ellis sold 13,952 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $456.15, for a total value of $6,364,204.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,726,367.25. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,362 shares of company stock worth $12,688,945. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.