Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 357 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,965 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 0.7% of Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in McDonald’s by 32.3% in the first quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 176 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at $65,000. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $296.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on McDonald’s from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.69.

MCD stock opened at $314.75 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $315.36. The firm has a market cap of $226.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.72, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.48.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.10%.

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $727,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 2,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,550. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 2,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $727,260.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 2,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,550. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $2,833,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares in the company, valued at $13,193,080. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,097 shares of company stock worth $10,221,233 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

