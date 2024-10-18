Marshall Financial Group LLC Acquires 104 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Marshall Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,855 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amgen during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Amgen during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Amgen by 182.0% during the first quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Trading Down 0.1 %

AMGN opened at $321.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $326.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $311.63. The company has a market capitalization of $172.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.61. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.70 and a 52 week high of $346.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.00 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMGN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Amgen

Amgen Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.